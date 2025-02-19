Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Position Reduced by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470,550 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

STRO opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $154.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $6.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STRO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sutro Biopharma

About Sutro Biopharma

(Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.