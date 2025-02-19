Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Position Reduced by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470,550 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.
Sutro Biopharma Price Performance
STRO opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $154.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $6.13.
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.
