T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $263.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $271.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Andre Almeida acquired 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.76. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total transaction of $247,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,140.99. This trade represents a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.