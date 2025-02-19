Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. Tactile Systems Technology updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

