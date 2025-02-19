Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by SilverOak Wealth Management LLC

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 222.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Target by 8.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Target by 57.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 183,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,579,000 after buying an additional 66,870 shares in the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $1,690,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 1.7 %

Target stock opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.