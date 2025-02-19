TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Trading Up 7.3% – What’s Next?

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

TCL Electronics Stock Up 7.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Smart Screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices and Service; All-Category Marketing; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, Photovoltaic and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

