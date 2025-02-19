Technology Stocks Worth Watching – February 18th

NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, Apple, Super Micro Computer, and Microsoft are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks refer to publicly traded companies that primarily focus on developing, selling, and/or manufacturing technological products and services. These stocks belong to companies involved in areas such as software, hardware, telecommunications, semiconductor production, and other technology-related industries. Investors often seek out technology stocks for their potential for high growth and returns due to the rapid pace of innovation in the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.40. The stock had a trading volume of 218,269,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,819,094. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.52 and a 200 day moving average of $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META traded down $20.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $715.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,901,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,799,024. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $643.13 and a 200 day moving average of $587.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.47. The stock had a trading volume of 48,178,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,918,613. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.66 and a 200 day moving average of $231.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $7.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.80. The company had a trading volume of 160,139,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,585,977. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $409.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,637,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,247,289. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $385.58 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $428.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

