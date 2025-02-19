Teekay (NYSE:TK) Issues Earnings Results

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Teekay had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 6.56%.

Teekay Stock Performance

TK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. 499,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,746. Teekay has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $640.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

