Teekay (NYSE:TK) Issues Earnings Results

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Teekay had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 6.56%.
Teekay Stock Performance
TK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. 499,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,746. Teekay has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $640.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.51.
Teekay Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teekay
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.