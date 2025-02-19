Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Covea Finance lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 21,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $503,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 240.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4,721.8% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,025 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.25, for a total transaction of $968,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,272,663.75. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total transaction of $2,989,092.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 144,553 shares in the company, valued at $74,910,255.66. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,864 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $497.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $483.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.