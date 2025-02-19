Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $165.62 and last traded at $169.33, with a volume of 537805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 108,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

