Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

