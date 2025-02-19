Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,370 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Tenable were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TENB. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 658.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Tenable Stock Up 1.5 %

TENB opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.58.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $135,913.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 285,045 shares in the company, valued at $12,182,823.30. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $31,162.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,544.68. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $493,439. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.