Ternium (NYSE:TX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.39 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.39), Zacks reports. Ternium had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 0.42%.

Ternium Stock Performance

Shares of TX traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $31.40. 264,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,992. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ternium has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TX. StockNews.com lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ternium from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

