Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Raises Dividend to $1.80 Per Share

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.
Ternium has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. Ternium has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ternium to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.
NYSE TX traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.10. 436,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,065. Ternium has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ternium from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th.
Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.
