Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $186.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.24. The company has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.11 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.