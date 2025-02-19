The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Boeing by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,558,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,165 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1,296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $169,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after purchasing an additional 636,594 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Boeing by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $184.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.05. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $208.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.