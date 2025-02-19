The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of GDV stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $25.67.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
