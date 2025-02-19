The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GDV stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

Insider Activity

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $57,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,511.96. This represents a 1.60 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.