The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,300 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 486,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GUT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. 223,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,959. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GUT. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,493,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the third quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

