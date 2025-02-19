The Gabelli Utility Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GUT opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Utility Trust
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Alphabet’s Pullback Just Opened a Window for Smart Investors
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Moderna: A Generational Opportunity for Investors in 2025
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Buffett Just Dumped His S&P 500 Holdings—What It Means for You
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.