The Gabelli Utility Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GUT opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

