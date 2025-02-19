The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
The Hackett Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.
The Hackett Group Trading Down 2.7 %
HCKT traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 250,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,021. The company has a market cap of $849.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on HCKT shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on The Hackett Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on The Hackett Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
About The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.
