The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

The Hackett Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

HCKT traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 250,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,021. The company has a market cap of $849.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 11.05%. Equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCKT shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on The Hackett Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on The Hackett Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

