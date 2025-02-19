The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The Hackett Group updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.390-0.410 EPS.

The Hackett Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $872.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on The Hackett Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

