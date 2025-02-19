The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.390-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.0 million-$76.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.3 million.
The Hackett Group Price Performance
HCKT stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.62. The stock had a trading volume of 152,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,060. The stock has a market cap of $872.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $32.83.
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 35.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
The Hackett Group Company Profile
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.
