The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.390-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.0 million-$76.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.3 million.

HCKT stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.62. The stock had a trading volume of 152,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,060. The stock has a market cap of $872.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $32.83.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 35.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCKT shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

