The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 231212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.
The RMR Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $573.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.24.
The RMR Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.34%.
The RMR Group Company Profile
The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.
