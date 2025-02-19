The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 231212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $573.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The RMR Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.