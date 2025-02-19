The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 target price (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.47.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $237.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.