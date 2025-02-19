The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) COO Sells $28,175.00 in Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Burth sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,347. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jonathan Burth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 12th, Jonathan Burth sold 400 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $16,004.00.
- On Wednesday, January 22nd, Jonathan Burth sold 4,052 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $152,355.20.
- On Monday, December 16th, Jonathan Burth sold 912 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,227.36.
- On Thursday, December 12th, Jonathan Burth sold 14,836 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $557,981.96.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Jonathan Burth sold 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $356,900.00.
COCO opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.30. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $40.32.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COCO. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens downgraded Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
