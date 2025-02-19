The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) COO Sells $28,175.00 in Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Burth sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,347. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Burth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vita Coco alerts:

On Wednesday, February 12th, Jonathan Burth sold 400 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $16,004.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Jonathan Burth sold 4,052 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $152,355.20.

On Monday, December 16th, Jonathan Burth sold 912 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,227.36.

On Thursday, December 12th, Jonathan Burth sold 14,836 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $557,981.96.

On Monday, December 2nd, Jonathan Burth sold 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $356,900.00.

Vita Coco Stock Down 2.2 %

COCO opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.30. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $40.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,828,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,414,000 after purchasing an additional 427,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after acquiring an additional 185,692 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,421,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after acquiring an additional 193,420 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,130,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,713,000 after acquiring an additional 64,011 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COCO. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens downgraded Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vita Coco

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.