Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for 1.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 4,844.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CarMax by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 91.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.93. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $10,031,502.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. The trade was a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

