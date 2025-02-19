Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,949 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CP opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.59. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

