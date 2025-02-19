TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,160 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $34,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2,458.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 869,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,990,000 after buying an additional 835,135 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $52,094,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $17,846,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 26.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,494,000 after buying an additional 156,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 22.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 700,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,412,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.68. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $104.55.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

