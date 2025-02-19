TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,308 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $46,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth $9,587,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 863,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 141.6% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,316 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.14.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $159.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.09. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $103.42 and a twelve month high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.16%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

