TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $122.28 Million Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 544,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,464 shares during the quarter. Cencora comprises approximately 1.8% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $122,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 1.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 1.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Cencora by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $241.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.90.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total value of $12,198,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,670,111.29. The trade was a 13.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

