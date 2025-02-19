TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $56.60 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,733 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $56,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Equifax by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EFX opened at $246.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.02 and a 1-year high of $309.63.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $143,474.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,781.83. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Equifax from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.13.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

