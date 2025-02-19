TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,760 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $30,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Creative Planning increased its stake in Exponent by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,261,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

EXPO opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.88. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $115.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

