TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes $73.91 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,359,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,906,000. Dynatrace comprises approximately 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 46.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 76.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Dynatrace by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 311,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after buying an additional 33,466 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $6,585,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 31.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.74.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock worth $7,634,682 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

