TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,901 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $85,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after purchasing an additional 853,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,986,874,000 after buying an additional 728,040 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 482,670 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,001.07. This trade represents a 20.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,375. This represents a 64.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,968 shares of company stock worth $2,492,394. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,295.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $947.49 and a 1 year high of $1,350.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,251.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,198.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.01 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

