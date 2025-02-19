Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 29100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Tinka Resources Stock Down 6.7 %
The firm has a market cap of C$27.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.
Tinka Resources Company Profile
Tinka Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, tin, gold, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship project comprises the 100% interests in the Ayawilca project that consists of 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.
