TKG Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $130.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.