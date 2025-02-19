TKG Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Sempra by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 6,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sempra by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Sempra by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra
In other news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $225,717.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,236.65. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $4,125,186.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165.88. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on Sempra
Sempra Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE SRE opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.74. Sempra has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78.
Sempra Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Buffett’s Billion-Dollar Bet: Will Constellation Brands Pay Off?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Dutch Bros: Percolating Higher on Hypergrowth, More Upside to Go
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.