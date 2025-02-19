TKG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,000. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises about 1.9% of TKG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

FV stock opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.94. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $49.73 and a 52 week high of $63.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

