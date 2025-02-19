TKG Advisors LLC Purchases 5,138 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after buying an additional 20,313,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,959,000 after purchasing an additional 412,100 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,548,000 after purchasing an additional 73,743 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,713,000 after purchasing an additional 138,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,112,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,502,000 after buying an additional 69,429 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $178.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $151.76 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

