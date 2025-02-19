TKG Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TKG Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AEP opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.96. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.16 and a 12 month high of $105.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 74.55%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

