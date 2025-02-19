TKG Advisors LLC Takes $5.41 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,000. Zillow Group accounts for about 2.5% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Zillow Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Baird R W raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average is $68.93.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $251,071.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,201.48. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 23,388 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $1,987,512.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,782.76. This trade represents a 19.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,389 over the last ninety days. 23.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

