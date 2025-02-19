TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on X shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. CIBC increased their target price on TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.49, for a total value of C$1,979,776.00. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X opened at C$50.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$33.41 and a twelve month high of C$51.05. The stock has a market cap of C$14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

