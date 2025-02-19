Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24), Zacks reports. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.48%.
Toll Brothers Price Performance
Shares of TOL stock opened at $121.97 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.51 and its 200 day moving average is $141.86. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Toll Brothers Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Toll Brothers
In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Toll Brothers Company Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
