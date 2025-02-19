TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Approximately 202,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,321,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of £2.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

