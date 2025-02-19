Top Agriculture Stocks Worth Watching – February 18th

Deere & Company, Herc, Apollo Global Management, Chubb, Ingersoll Rand, Steel Dynamics, and Norfolk Southern are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in various aspects of the agricultural industry, such as farming, livestock, equipment manufacturing, seed production, and food processing. Investors can purchase these stocks to gain exposure to the performance and potential growth of the agriculture sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE DE traded up $21.18 on Tuesday, hitting $501.40. 2,367,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $447.57 and its 200 day moving average is $417.69. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $502.10. The company has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Herc (HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

NYSE HRI traded down $15.45 on Tuesday, hitting $185.30. 2,838,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.73 and its 200 day moving average is $183.41. Herc has a 52 week low of $124.70 and a 52 week high of $246.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.04.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $161.97. 2,503,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.19 and its 200 day moving average is $147.01. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

NYSE CB traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $266.39. 1,378,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.28 and its 200 day moving average is $279.58. Chubb has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

NYSE IR traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $86.66. 3,974,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day moving average is $95.08. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $83.72 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $3.23 on Tuesday, hitting $139.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,140. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $104.60 and a 1-year high of $155.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $258.37. The company had a trading volume of 935,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,596. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $206.71 and a 1-year high of $277.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

