Top Airline Stocks To Follow Today – February 18th

RTX, United Airlines, American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, Zscaler, TransDigm Group, and Expedia Group are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks refer to the shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the commercial aviation industry. Investors can buy and sell these stocks on various stock exchanges, with the value of the airline stocks typically influenced by factors such as fuel prices, competition, industry regulations, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.52. 5,386,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,085. RTX has a twelve month low of $88.90 and a twelve month high of $132.43. The stock has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.92 and a 200 day moving average of $120.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $103.25. 4,773,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,942. United Airlines has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.51 and a 200 day moving average of $78.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $16.08. 28,388,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,989,578. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $64.36. 6,874,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,176,365. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average of $55.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $4.17 on Tuesday, reaching $216.87. 1,923,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,061. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $251.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -867.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.92 and a 200 day moving average of $189.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

TDG traded down $14.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,299.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,769. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $1,136.27 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,301.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1,318.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,426. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.07 and its 200-day moving average is $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Read More