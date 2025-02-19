Top Apparel Stocks To Research – February 18th

Costco Wholesale, NIKE, Walmart, PDD, and Berkshire Hathaway are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to investments in companies that manufacture, distribute, and sell clothing, footwear, and accessories. Investors in apparel stocks are interested in the financial performance and growth potential of these companies within the retail industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $15.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,056.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,100. The firm has a market cap of $468.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $971.17 and its 200 day moving average is $925.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $4.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.54. The stock had a trading volume of 28,227,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,286,733. The firm has a market cap of $114.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $106.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average is $78.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,227,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,042,980. Walmart has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.80. The company has a market capitalization of $833.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,867,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,756. PDD has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.02. The company has a market capitalization of $176.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $482.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,349,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,458. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $491.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $461.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88.

