Top Digital Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 18th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are stocks of companies specifically engaged in the creation, distribution, or consumption of digital content, such as streaming services, social media platforms, online publishing, and digital advertising. These stocks are influenced by trends in technology, consumer behavior, and the overall digital landscape, and can offer diverse investment opportunities within the broader media and entertainment sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,016,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,863,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $129.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average is $91.53.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe has a 1 year low of $403.75 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $444.80 and its 200-day moving average is $495.59.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,383. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.07, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

