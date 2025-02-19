Toromont Industries (TIH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Toromont Industries (TSE: TIH):

2/13/2025 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$132.00 to C$133.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$126.00 to C$133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$129.00 to C$131.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$122.00 to C$130.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$130.00 to C$134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$134.00 to C$138.00.

2/3/2025 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$128.00 to C$129.00.

Toromont Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

TIH stock opened at C$122.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$115.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$120.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$109.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$135.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Toromont Industries Ltd alerts:

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$111.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$501,525.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.