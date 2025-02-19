Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stake Cut by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Toyota Motor comprises 3.6% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $58,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $183.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.64 and its 200 day moving average is $179.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $159.04 and a 1-year high of $255.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TM

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.