TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded by Cibc World Mkts to Strong-Buy Rating

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TransAlta

TransAlta Trading Up 0.5 %

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

NYSE:TAC opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.83. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a $0.0423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Tobam bought a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TransAlta during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.